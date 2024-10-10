Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Astrana Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

