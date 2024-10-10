Avalanche Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $291.48 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.37 billion and approximately $291.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $25.50 or 0.00042736 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,569,471 coins and its circulating supply is 406,566,371 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

