Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

