Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 238,939 shares changing hands.

Bacanora Lithium Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67. The company has a market cap of £259.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

