Bank of America Initiates Coverage on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $925.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,005.20.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GWW opened at $1,029.60 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,049.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $989.75 and its 200 day moving average is $960.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.