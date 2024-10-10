BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

