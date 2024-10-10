Barclays Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

