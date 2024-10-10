Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

