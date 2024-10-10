Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.02. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 17,542 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $388.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

