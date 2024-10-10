Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.77. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 49,353 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNTC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 5.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.