Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $834.59 and last traded at $834.59. 29 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.00.

Biglari Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $866.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $931.08.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.14 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

