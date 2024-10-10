Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 737.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Billerud AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.29.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

