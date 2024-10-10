Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 737.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Billerud AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $11.29.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
