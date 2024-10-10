BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $60,177.10 on Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $747.33 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60,177.10 or 0.99907488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008502 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014888 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

