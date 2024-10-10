BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 1% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $745.34 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $60,017.54 or 1.00624548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,851.8627461 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

