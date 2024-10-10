Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $3,334.91 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,785.63 or 0.39978980 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

