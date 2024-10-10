Booking’s (BKNG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,292.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,842.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,784.93. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,304.77.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.