BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BCT
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.