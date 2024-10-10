BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 129.63 and a quick ratio of 128.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a P/E ratio of -28.19.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

