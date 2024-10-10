Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $59.00 at TD Cowen

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

