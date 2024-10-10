Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Target Price at $6.75

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCT opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

