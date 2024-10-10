Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $2.15

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 84,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $205,271.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,158,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,325.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 376,570 shares of company stock worth $894,330. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

