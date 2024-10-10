Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $8.25

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAND opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

