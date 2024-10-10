Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 4,707.50

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($61.61).

Several analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.07) to GBX 3,920 ($51.30) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.04) to GBX 4,190 ($54.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.61) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,515.80 ($32.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,822.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,039.93. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,496 ($32.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,861 ($50.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 26.60 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 3,022.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,166.63). Insiders have bought 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

