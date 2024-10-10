Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $14.80

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,783,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $851.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.