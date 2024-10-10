Brokerages Set Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target at $7.30

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 85,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace acquired 85,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,838,570. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 219,000 shares of company stock worth $1,276,140. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

