Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard acquired 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

