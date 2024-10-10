BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.60. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 82,238 shares.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

