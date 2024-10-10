Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.01 and traded as low as C$46.36. Calian Group shares last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 24,126 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 5.0379198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

In related news, insider Calian Technologies Ltd acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,480.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,115 shares of company stock worth $143,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

