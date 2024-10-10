Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

CLMT opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

