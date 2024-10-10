Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.35 on Monday. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $589.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 2,990.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,319 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $4,943,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

