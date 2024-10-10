Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 136523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.60.
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
