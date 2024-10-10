Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after buying an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.41. 2,899,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.44, a PEG ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,919 shares of company stock worth $36,811,383. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

