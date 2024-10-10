Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 253,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,098. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

