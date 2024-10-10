Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $163.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE COF opened at $151.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

