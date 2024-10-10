Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Carrefour Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
