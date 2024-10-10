Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 116,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

