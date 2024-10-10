Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.