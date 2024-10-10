Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25. 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

