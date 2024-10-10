Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 33661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £195,495.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.16.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesterfield Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.