China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 2244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.
China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Coal Energy Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
China Coal Energy Dividend Announcement
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
