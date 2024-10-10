CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the September 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CKHUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 67,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

