Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of CLH opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average is $223.04. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

