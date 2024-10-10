Compound (COMP) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $382.47 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $43.53 or 0.00071852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,236.19 or 0.40001003 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,390 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,319.58148648 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.50723927 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $22,153,666.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

