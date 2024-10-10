Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $309.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

