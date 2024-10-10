Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $34.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 93,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,172,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

