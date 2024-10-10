Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPNG. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 251,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,850,137.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 360.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

