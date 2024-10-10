Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7,874.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

