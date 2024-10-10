Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.97. 67,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,767. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.1478 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

