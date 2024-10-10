Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 2316313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRDO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,333,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474,538.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,397,819 shares of company stock worth $42,483,218 over the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

