CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.00. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
