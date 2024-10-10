Critical Analysis: Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) & CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CARGO Therapeutics and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00

CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million N/A N/A Opthea $124,666.00 2,201.53 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and Opthea”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CARGO Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opthea.

Profitability

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A -50.68% -38.69% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats CARGO Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

