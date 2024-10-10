Critical Review: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 16.51% 18.06% 5.21% Sharps Technology N/A -100.69% -71.53%

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 8 2 0 2.09 Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baxter International and Sharps Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baxter International and Sharps Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $15.00 billion 1.29 $2.66 billion $5.20 7.28 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.60) -0.26

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Sharps Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats Sharps Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

